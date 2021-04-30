Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 338 more COVID-19 cases, five deaths Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Carmela Corleto gets her first shot of the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center
Virus Outbreak Argentina Waiting in Isolation
Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:51:53-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 338 cases—bringing the state's total to 397,323—and five additional deaths.

2,146,777 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,557,368 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 378 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

145 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,202 people in Utah have died of COVID-19 deaths. The five deaths announced Friday are:

  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Two of these deaths happened before April 1, Friday's report says.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707