Utah reports 338 more COVID-19 cases, five deaths Friday

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 338 cases—bringing the state's total to 397,323—and five additional deaths.

2,146,777 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,557,368 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 378 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

145 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,202 people in Utah have died of COVID-19 deaths. The five deaths announced Friday are:

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Two of these deaths happened before April 1, Friday's report says.