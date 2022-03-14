Watch
Utah reports 353 new COVID cases over the weekend; 6 new deaths

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a member of the National Guard, center, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a farmworker
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 14, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 353 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend and six additional deaths, although five occurred before Feb. 14.

There are 197 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 169 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.9%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."

With six additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,545:

  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death 
Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707