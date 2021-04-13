Utah reports 358 more COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 358 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 390,647—and two additional deaths.

1,738,003 vaccines have now been administered in Utah, an increase of 30,001 since Monday's report.

2,455,549 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 406 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.8%.

124 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,161 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The two deaths announced Tuesday are: