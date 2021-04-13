Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 358 more COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Marta Lavandier/AP
Carmen Maria Valdez watches as Cesar Escajadillo receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. Thousands packed the mass vaccination site, many waiting three hours or more to get the vaccine. By mid morning the site had ran out of the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine an only the Pfizer vaccine was available. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Virus Outbreak Florida
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 15:01:50-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 358 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 390,647—and two additional deaths.

1,738,003 vaccines have now been administered in Utah, an increase of 30,001 since Monday's report.

2,455,549 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 406 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.8%.

124 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,161 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The two deaths announced Tuesday are:

  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707