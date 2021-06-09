Watch
Utah reports 360 more COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 09, 2021
The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 360 cases—bringing the state's total to 408,428—and two additional deaths.

So far, 2,666,844 vaccines have been administered in Utah - an increase of 9,676 since Tuesday.

In all, 2,724,007 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 280 per day.The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.2%.

157 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 2,318 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The two deaths reported Wednesday are:

  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
