Utah reports 361 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 3 new deaths

Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AP
A man receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine
COVID Vaccine
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 14:41:08-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 361 confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 364 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.4%.

To date, 2,851,187 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,790,264 people have been tested. 225 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With two additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's stands at 2,368:

  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
