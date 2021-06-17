Utah reports 369 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of confirmed 369 cases, with no additional reported deaths.

An additional 3,742 people have been tested since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,751,868.

To date, 2,767,967 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,748,126 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 288 per day, showing a slight increase from yesterday. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.9%.

173 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Utah's total death toll from the virus remains at 2,324.