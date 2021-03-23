Utah reports 383 COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 15 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 383 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. An additional 15 deaths were also reported, but 12 of those occurred before March 1.

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 7.8.

As of Tuesday, 1,178,728 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 131 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

WATCH: SLC researchers study COVID-19 vaccine in kids

With the addition of Tuesday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,077: