Utah reports 383 COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 15 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 383 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. An additional 15 deaths were also reported, but 12 of those occurred before March 1.
The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 7.8.
As of Tuesday, 1,178,728 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 131 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.
With the addition of Tuesday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,077:
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Garfield County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death