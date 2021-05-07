Utah reports 386 COVID-19 cases Friday; 4 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 386 confirmed cases and four additional deaths.
So far, 2,261,285 vaccines have been administered in the state, while 2,594,327 people have been tested in Utah.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 349 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.
137 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Utah's death toll now stands at 2,223 with the following deaths reported Friday:
- Female, older than 85, Kane County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death