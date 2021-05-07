Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 386 COVID-19 cases Friday; 4 additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Favila/AP
A health worker inoculates a woman at a drive-thru vaccination site
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 15:11:00-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 386 confirmed cases and four additional deaths.

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

So far, 2,261,285 vaccines have been administered in the state, while 2,594,327 people have been tested in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 349 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

READ: Cox calls for 'kindness' after anti-mask protests

137 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Utah's death toll now stands at 2,223 with the following deaths reported Friday:

  • Female, older than 85, Kane County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707