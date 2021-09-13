Utah reports 4,213 new COVID cases over weekend; 16 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 4,213 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 16 additional deaths, although five of those deaths occurred before Sept. 1.

FRIDAY - 1,851 cases

- 1,851 cases SATURDAY - 1,360

- 1,360 SUNDAY - 1,016

School-aged children accounted for 935 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 424 cases in children ages 5-10, 253 cases in children ages 11-13, and 258 cases in children ages 14-18.

READ: Mayor says SLC students 'healthier' due to school mask mandate; recommends extension

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,545 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.1%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.2%.

562 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

WATCH: Children now make up 1-in-4 COVID-19 cases in Utah

With five additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,740: