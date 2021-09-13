Watch
Utah reports 4,213 new COVID cases over weekend; 16 additional deaths

Kaden D. Pitt/AP
In this photo provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Blaine Woodcock, a critical care nurse, provides care to a COVID-positive patient during the COVID-19 response operations
Posted at 1:43 PM, Sep 13, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 4,213 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 16 additional deaths, although five of those deaths occurred before Sept. 1.

  • FRIDAY - 1,851 cases
  • SATURDAY - 1,360
  • SUNDAY - 1,016

School-aged children accounted for 935 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 424 cases in children ages 5-10, 253 cases in children ages 11-13, and 258 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,545 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.1%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.2%.

562 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With five additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,740:

  • Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-65, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
