Utah reports 410 more COVID-19 cases, one death Saturday

Posted at 10:11 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 12:11:21-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Saturday shows an increase of 410 cases—bringing the state's total to 397,733.

2,165,841 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah, which is 19,064 more than Friday.

So far, 2,563,649 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 371 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%, which is the same as Friday reports.

138 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,203 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The one death announced Saturday is one female of 45-64 from Salt Lake County who was hospitalized at the time of death.

