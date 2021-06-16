Utah reports 413 COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 2 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 413 confirmed cases and two additional deaths.

So far, 2,761,471 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,748,126 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 280 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.9%.

159 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With two additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's death toll remains at 2,324: