Utah reports 431 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 3 additional deaths

Eugene Hoshiko/AP
Health workers prepare the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for local residents
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 15:18:47-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 431 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with three deaths since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 401 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 10.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.8%.

254 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With three additional deaths Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,378:

  • Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
