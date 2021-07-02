Utah reports 431 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 3 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 431 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with three deaths since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 401 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 10.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.8%.

254 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With three additional deaths Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,378: