Utah reports 444 more COVID-19 cases, 1.65 million vaccine doses administered, nine more deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 444 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 389,353—and nine additional deaths.

A total of 1,650,850 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,436,569 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 402 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

140 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,157 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The nine deaths announced Friday are:

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Eight of the nine new deaths occurred before March 18, 2021.

One death previously reported on February 21, 2021 was retracted (Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death).