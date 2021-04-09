Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 444 more COVID-19 cases, 1.65 million vaccine doses administered, nine more deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Gerry Broome/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker prepares to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that the percentage of Americans resisting getting inoculated has shrunk in the past few months. But it’s still not enough to pull America out of the pandemic, and reach herd immunity. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Hesitancy
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:14:32-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 444 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 389,353—and nine additional deaths.

A total of 1,650,850 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,436,569 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 402 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

RELATED: Here's where masks will still be required after Utah's state mandate ends

140 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,157 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The nine deaths announced Friday are:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  6. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Eight of the nine new deaths occurred before March 18, 2021.
One death previously reported on February 21, 2021 was retracted (Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707