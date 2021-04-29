Utah reports 463 more COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 463 cases—bringing the state's total to 396,985—and seven additional deaths.

So far, 2,124,832 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Utah.

2.551,765 people in Utah have been tested for the disease.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 380 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

142 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,197 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The seven deaths in UDOH's report for Thursday all occurred before April 1. They are: