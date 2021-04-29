Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 463 more COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Carmela Corleto gets her first shot of the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center
Virus Outbreak Argentina Waiting in Isolation
Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:11:44-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 463 cases—bringing the state's total to 396,985—and seven additional deaths.

So far, 2,124,832 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Utah.

2.551,765 people in Utah have been tested for the disease.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 380 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

142 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,197 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The seven deaths in UDOH's report for Thursday all occurred before April 1. They are:

  • Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707