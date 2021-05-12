Watch
Utah reports 468 more COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

Matt Slocum/AP
Registered nurse Carol Lennon rolls up a strip of stickers while giving out Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 15:06:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 468 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 401,251—and 13 additional deaths.

So far, 2,340,755 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 13,602 since Tuesday.

2,617,021 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for the number of positive tests is 325 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.6%.

142 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,249 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 13 deaths announced Wednesday are:

  1. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident
  6. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  7. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  8. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  10. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  11. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

12 of the 13 deaths in Wednesday's report occurred before April 12.

