Utah reports 468 more COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 468 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 401,251—and 13 additional deaths.

So far, 2,340,755 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 13,602 since Tuesday.

2,617,021 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for the number of positive tests is 325 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.6%.

142 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,249 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 13 deaths announced Wednesday are:

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

12 of the 13 deaths in Wednesday's report occurred before April 12.