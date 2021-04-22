Utah reports 472 more COVID-19 cases, one new death Thursday

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 472 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 394,334—and one additional death.

A total of 1,985,296 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,512,546 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling seven-day average for the number of positive tests is 386 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.96%.

137 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,178 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The death announced Thursday is a Summit County woman in the 45-64 age group. She was hospitalized at the time of her death.