Utah reports 480 more COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 480 cases—bringing the state's total to 398,979—and two additional deaths.

So far, 2,223,511 total vaccines have been administered in Utah - an increase of 18,687 since Tuesday.

2,582,182 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 352 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

153 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,219 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The two deaths reported Wednesday are: