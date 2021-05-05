Watch
Utah reports 480 more COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Rick Bowmer/AP
A "Please Physical Distance & Wear Masks" sign is shown at Mustang Stadium during a high school football game between Herriman and Davis on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. Utah is among the states going forward with high school football this fall despite concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that led other states and many college football conferences to postpone games in hopes of instead playing in the spring. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 12:42 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 14:42:45-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 480 cases—bringing the state's total to 398,979—and two additional deaths.

So far, 2,223,511 total vaccines have been administered in Utah - an increase of 18,687 since Tuesday.

2,582,182 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 352 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

153 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,219 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The two deaths reported Wednesday are:

  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
