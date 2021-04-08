Utah reports 483 COVID-19 cases Thursday; 10 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 483 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. An additional 10 deaths were also reported with four of those occurring before March 18.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" is at 7.1.

As of Thursday, 1,603,855 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 138 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Thursday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,149:

