Utah's positive case rate drops; 18 new deaths reported

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - Students line up to enter school
Virus Outbreak New Jersey
Posted at 1:06 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 15:09:22-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 5,504 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths from over the weekend. The state's positivity rate continues drop from record highs over the previous two weeks.

  • FRIDAY - 2,505 cases
  • SATURDAY - 1,724
  • SUNDAY - 1,324

Monday's numbers come the day after the department announced it had temporarily paused the use of rapid antigen tests at state-operated COVID-19 testing sites after questions were raised over the "performance" of the tests.

There are 709 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 2,611 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 36.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 21%.

School-aged children accounted for 668 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 302 cases in children ages 5-10, 142 cases in children ages 11-13, and 244 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 18 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,191:

  • Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
