Utah reports 5 new COVID deaths Thursday; 173 new cases

Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 17, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 173 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and five new deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 19 of the newly announced cases. 

  • 7 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 6 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 6 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 156 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 5.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

The health department reported there are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Statistics for the five newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death
