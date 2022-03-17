Utah reports 5 new COVID deaths Thursday; 173 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 173 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and five new deaths.
School-aged children accounted for 19 of the newly announced cases.
- 7 cases in children ages 5-10
- 6 cases in children ages 11-13
- 6 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 156 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 5.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.
The health department reported there are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Statistics for the five newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death