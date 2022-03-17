Utah reports 5 new COVID deaths Thursday; 173 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 173 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and five new deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 19 of the newly announced cases.

7 cases in children ages 5-10

6 cases in children ages 11-13

6 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 156 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 5.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

The health department reported there are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Statistics for the five newly announced deaths are as follows: