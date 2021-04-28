Utah reports 518 COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 4 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 518 confirmed cases and four additional deaths.

So far, 2,545,363 people have been tested in the state, with a total of a total of 2,097,937 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 380 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

141 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With the addition of Wednesday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,190: