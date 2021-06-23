Utah reports 527 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 3 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 527 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with three deaths since yesterday. The number of daily new cases is the largest in weeks.

Officials say a server issue delayed reporting, so some cases included in Wednesday's total are for two days. However, it's estimated the reporting issue only amounted to fewer than 40 cases.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 311 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 5.7%.

167 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With three additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,336.