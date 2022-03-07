Utah reports 543 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 543 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the weekend and nine new deaths.
- 102 reported 3/6
- 206 reported 3/5
- 241 reported 3/4
School-aged children accounted for 62 of the newly announced cases.
- 31 cases in children ages 5-10
- 9 cases in children ages 11-13
- 22 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 282 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6%.
The health department reported there are 261 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
The health department reported nine new deaths on Monday. However, noted that four of those happened before Feb. 7. Case statistics are as follows:
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death ***Not a minor.***
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death