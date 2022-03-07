Watch
Utah reports 543 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - Dr. Shane Wilson stands inside a section of Scotland County Hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 15:17:35-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 543 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the weekend and nine new deaths.

  • 102 reported 3/6
  • 206 reported 3/5
  • 241 reported 3/4

School-aged children accounted for 62 of the newly announced cases. 

  • 31 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 9 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 22 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 282 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6%.

The health department reported there are 261 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The health department reported nine new deaths on Monday. However, noted that four of those happened before Feb. 7. Case statistics are as follows:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  6. Male, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death ***Not a minor.***
  7. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death 
