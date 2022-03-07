Utah reports 543 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 543 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the weekend and nine new deaths.

102 reported 3/6

206 reported 3/5

241 reported 3/4

School-aged children accounted for 62 of the newly announced cases.

31 cases in children ages 5-10

9 cases in children ages 11-13

22 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 282 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6%.

The health department reported there are 261 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The health department reported nine new deaths on Monday. However, noted that four of those happened before Feb. 7. Case statistics are as follows: