Utah reports 559 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 4 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 559 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with four deaths since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 583 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.3%.
293 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
With four additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,420:
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident