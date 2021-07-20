Utah reports 559 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 4 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 559 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with four deaths since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 583 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.3%.

293 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With four additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,420: