Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 559 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 4 additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ted S. Warren/AP
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center uses a swab to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 15:03:07-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 559 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with four deaths since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 583 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.3%.

293 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With four additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,420:

  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707