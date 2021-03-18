Utah reports 560 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 5 new deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 560 new cases—bringing the state's total to 380,340—and five additional deaths.

1,080,039 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,314,764 people in Utah have been tested the disease.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 484 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.2%.

189 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,041 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The five deaths announced Thursday are: