Utah reports 6,166 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 10 new deaths

Bruna Prado/AP
A health worker treats a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 14:57:34-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 6,166 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with an additional 10 deaths in the state, although five occured before Jan. 1.

There are currently 854 people in Utah hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 7,043 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 46.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 30.2%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 833 of them, including 338 cases in children ages 5-10, 207 cases in children ages 11-13, and 288 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 10 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,107:

  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility
  • resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
