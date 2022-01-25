Utah reports 6,600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 10 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported an additional 6,600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, although the sharp decrease in daily cases from the past two weeks is likely from people no longer being tested if they are symptomatic. The state also reported an additional 10 COVID-related deaths.

Overall, 747 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 9,205 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 44.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 30.1%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 1,021 of them, including 423 cases in children ages 5-10, 251 cases in children ages 11-13, and 347 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 10 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,073: