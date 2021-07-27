Utah reports 613 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 7 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 613 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with seven deaths since yesterday.

READ: CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors where virus is surging

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 653 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

338 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With seven additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,441: