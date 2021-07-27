Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 613 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 7 additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Shakh Aivazov/AP
People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, observe social distancing guidelines wait to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,
Virus Outbreak Georgia US Vaccination
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 15:16:00-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 613 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with seven deaths since yesterday.

READ: CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors where virus is surging

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 653 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

338 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With seven additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,441:

  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707