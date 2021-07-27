Utah reports 613 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 7 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 613 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with seven deaths since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 653 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.
338 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
With seven additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,441:
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death