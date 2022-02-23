Utah reports 614 new COVID cases Wednesday; 20 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases statewide since the day before, continuing the downward trend. However 20 new deaths were also reported since the previous day.

School-aged children accounted for 75 of the newly announced cases.

45 cases in children ages 5-10

9 cases in children ages 11-13

21 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 689 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 20.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.8%

The health department reported, there are 358 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 20 newly reported deaths are as follows: