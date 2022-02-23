Watch
Utah reports 614 new COVID cases Wednesday; 20 more deaths

Posted at 12:51 PM, Feb 23, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases statewide since the day before, continuing the downward trend. However 20 new deaths were also reported since the previous day.

School-aged children accounted for 75 of the newly announced cases.

  • 45 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 9 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 21 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 689 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 20.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.8%

The health department reported, there are 358 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 20 newly reported deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  2. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
  3. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  4. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  6. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  7. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  10. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  11. Male, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
  13. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  16. Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  18. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  20. Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
