Utah reports 614 new COVID cases Wednesday; 20 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases statewide since the day before, continuing the downward trend. However 20 new deaths were also reported since the previous day.
School-aged children accounted for 75 of the newly announced cases.
- 45 cases in children ages 5-10
- 9 cases in children ages 11-13
- 21 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 689 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 20.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.8%
The health department reported, there are 358 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 20 newly reported deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death