Utah reports 627 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 5 new deaths

Seth Wenig/AP
Posted at 1:18 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 15:18:39-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 627 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

There are 395 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 637 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 19.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.4%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."

With five additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,397:

  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
