Utah reports 896 new COVID cases over the weekend; 3 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 896 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and three additional deaths.

76 reported 2/27 Friday

336 reported 2/26 Saturday

433 reported 2/25 Sunday

School-aged children accounted for 105 of the newly announced cases.

48 cases in children ages 5-10

28 cases in children ages 11-13

29 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 438 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.9%.

The health department reported there are 326 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the three newly announced deaths are as follows: