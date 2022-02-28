Watch
Utah reports 896 new COVID cases over the weekend; 3 new deaths

Posted at 1:07 PM, Feb 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 896 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and three additional deaths.

  • 76 reported 2/27 Friday
  • 336 reported 2/26 Saturday
  • 433 reported 2/25 Sunday

School-aged children accounted for 105 of the newly announced cases.

  • 48 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 28 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 29 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 438 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.9%.

The health department reported there are 326 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the three newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
