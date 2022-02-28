Utah reports 896 new COVID cases over the weekend; 3 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 896 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and three additional deaths.
- 76 reported 2/27 Friday
- 336 reported 2/26 Saturday
- 433 reported 2/25 Sunday
School-aged children accounted for 105 of the newly announced cases.
- 48 cases in children ages 5-10
- 28 cases in children ages 11-13
- 29 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 438 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.9%.
The health department reported there are 326 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the three newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death