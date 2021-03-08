Utah reports one death Monday: 259 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported just 259 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with one new death.

With Monday's cases, the state's total now rises to 375,109 overall cases.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 9.06.

As of Monday, 857,750 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 193 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Monday's death, Utah's death toll now stands at 1,977: