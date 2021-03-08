Menu

Utah reports one death Monday: 259 new COVID-19 cases

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center
Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 15:14:02-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported just 259 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with one new death.

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

With Monday's cases, the state's total now rises to 375,109 overall cases.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 9.06.

As of Monday, 857,750 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 193 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

READ: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

With the addition of Monday's death, Utah's death toll now stands at 1,977:

  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
