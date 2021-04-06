Utah reports over 1.5 million vaccines administered, four new deaths Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 300 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 387,814—and four additional deaths.

So far, 2,417,211 people in Utah have been tested for the disease, and a total of 4,305,397 tests have now been administered in Utah.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 387 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

A total of 1,526,353 vaccines have now been administered in Utah and 994,402 people have received at least one vaccination.

130 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,137 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The four deaths announced Tuesday are: