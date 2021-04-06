Watch
Utah reports over 1.5 million vaccines administered, four new deaths Tuesday


A sign requiring face masks is seen at City Creek Center Monday, March 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah's statewide mask mandate will be lifted on April 10 under a measure that passed the full Legislature Friday, March 5, 2021. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has said he plans to sign the bill. The bill lays out a new timeline for when Utah's COVID-19 restrictions applying to businesses, events, and schools would end. The mask mandate would still apply to gatherings of more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 300 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 387,814—and four additional deaths.

So far, 2,417,211 people in Utah have been tested for the disease, and a total of 4,305,397 tests have now been administered in Utah.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 387 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

A total of 1,526,353 vaccines have now been administered in Utah and 994,402 people have received at least one vaccination.

130 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,137 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The four deaths announced Tuesday are:

  • Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
