Utah reports over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 18 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported an additional 12,564 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking another day the case numbers have topped 10,000.

WATCH: Utah doctors warn COVID still very real threat

Overall, 715 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 10,967 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 41.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 29.2%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 2,330 of them, including 887 cases in children ages 5-10, 552 cases in children ages 11-13, and 891 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

WATCH: Salt Lake County leaders frustrated by state lawmakers' resolution to end mask mandates

With 18 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,997: