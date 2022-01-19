Utah reports over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 18 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported an additional 12,564 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking another day the case numbers have topped 10,000.
Overall, 715 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 10,967 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 41.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 29.2%.
Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 2,330 of them, including 887 cases in children ages 5-10, 552 cases in children ages 11-13, and 891 cases in children ages 14-18.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
With 18 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,997:
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death