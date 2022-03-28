Watch
Utah to close many COVID-19 testing sites as cases dwindle

Associated Press
Many COVID-19 testing sites are set to close in Utah
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — On a day when Utah reported just 255 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the state health department announced it will be permanently closing many of its testing sites.

The move comes as Utah transitions to a long-term response to the coronavirus. On Monday, just 225 cases were reported over three days, including four deaths, although two occurred before Feb. 28.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now 116 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

Health officials said testing "is still an important tool for many Utahns who may benefit from treatments," and advised the following people to still get tested for COVID-19:

  • Those with significant underlying conditions.
  • If you’re going to visit someone who is vulnerable
  • If you’ve been sick but are getting better and want to confirm you are negative
  • If you’re traveling somewhere that requires a negative test
  • Elderly
  • Those who work with vulnerable populations:
    • Healthcare workers
    • Long-term care facility employees
    • People living or working in congregate settings including prisons and homeless shelters

The Department of Health advises anyone needing a test to check their website to see which sites are open and what kinds of tests are offered.

There are currently 102 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With four additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,706:

  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
