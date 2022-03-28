Utah to close many COVID-19 testing sites as cases dwindle

SALT LAKE CITY — On a day when Utah reported just 255 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the state health department announced it will be permanently closing many of its testing sites.

The move comes as Utah transitions to a long-term response to the coronavirus. On Monday, just 225 cases were reported over three days, including four deaths, although two occurred before Feb. 28.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now 116 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

Health officials said testing "is still an important tool for many Utahns who may benefit from treatments," and advised the following people to still get tested for COVID-19:

Those with significant underlying conditions.

If you’re going to visit someone who is vulnerable

If you’ve been sick but are getting better and want to confirm you are negative

If you’re traveling somewhere that requires a negative test

Elderly

Those who work with vulnerable populations:

Healthcare workers Long-term care facility employees People living or working in congregate settings including prisons and homeless shelters



The Department of Health advises anyone needing a test to check their website to see which sites are open and what kinds of tests are offered.

There are currently 102 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With four additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,706: