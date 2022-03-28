Utah to close many COVID-19 testing sites as cases dwindle

SALT LAKE CITY — On a day when Utah reported just 255 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the state health department announced it will be permanently closing many of its testing sites.
The move comes as Utah transitions to a long-term response to the coronavirus. On Monday, just 225 cases were reported over three days, including four deaths, although two occurred before Feb. 28.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now 116 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.
Health officials said testing "is still an important tool for many Utahns who may benefit from treatments," and advised the following people to still get tested for COVID-19:
- Those with significant underlying conditions.
- If you’re going to visit someone who is vulnerable
- If you’ve been sick but are getting better and want to confirm you are negative
- If you’re traveling somewhere that requires a negative test
- Elderly
- Those who work with vulnerable populations:
- Healthcare workers
- Long-term care facility employees
- People living or working in congregate settings including prisons and homeless shelters
The Department of Health advises anyone needing a test to check their website to see which sites are open and what kinds of tests are offered.
There are currently 102 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.
With four additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,706:
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident