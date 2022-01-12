Utah tops 10,000 daily COVID cases Wednesday; 14 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah topped 10,000 single day COVID-19 cases for the first time Wednesday, recording 10,220 cases and 14 new deaths.

According to officials, 495 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 8,975 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 35.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 24.4%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 2,304 of them, including 640 cases in children ages 5-10, 546 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,118 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 14 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,936: