Utah tops 10,000 daily COVID cases Wednesday; 14 new deaths

Posted at 1:09 PM, Jan 12, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah topped 10,000 single day COVID-19 cases for the first time Wednesday, recording 10,220 cases and 14 new deaths.

According to officials, 495 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 8,975 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 35.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 24.4%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 2,304 of them, including 640 cases in children ages 5-10, 546 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,118 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 14 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,936:

  • Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
