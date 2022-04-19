Utah Transit Authority dropping mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority on Tuesday announced that it is dropping its mask mandate for riders on its buses and trains.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after a federal judge ruled that mask-wearing will no longer be enforced at airports across the country.

In response to the federal court ruling, #UTA is no longer requiring masks to be worn on our system. We continue our enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures, and will keep providing masks on our buses and trains for riders who wish to use them. — Utah Transit Authority - UTA (@RideUTA) April 19, 2022

In a tweet, UTA said that while masks would no longer be enforced, employees will continue to clean and sanitize and masks will still be provided for riders who want one.

After Monday's ruling, the Salt Lake City Airport also said it would stop enforcing mask-wearing.