Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah Transit Authority dropping mask mandate

UTA masks.jpg
UTA
UTA masks.jpg
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:05:46-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority on Tuesday announced that it is dropping its mask mandate for riders on its buses and trains.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after a federal judge ruled that mask-wearing will no longer be enforced at airports across the country.

In a tweet, UTA said that while masks would no longer be enforced, employees will continue to clean and sanitize and masks will still be provided for riders who want one.

After Monday's ruling, the Salt Lake City Airport also said it would stop enforcing mask-wearing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707