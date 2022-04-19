SLC Airport responds to voiding of mask mandate; Major airlines lift requirements

SALT LAKE CITY — After a nationwide mask mandate for flights and other forms of public transit was voided by a federal judge, the Salt Lake City International Airport said it will still encourage their use and provide them to those who request them.

“SLC International is aware of the changes to enforce the mask mandate," a statement issued by the airport read. "The Airport will continue to provide masks to those requesting them and suggests passengers continue to wear masks as recommended by the CDC.”

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

The Biden administration confirmed that the ruling meant the CDC's order was no longer in effect. However, they said mask-wearing is still recommended, and federal agencies are "reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps."

After the ruling, United, Delta, Southwest, American, Alaska and Frontier airlines all announced that they were suspending their face covering requirements, the New York Times reported.

"Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights," a statement from Delta read.

The company also warned that other countries may still have mask requirements. Delta also reminded travelers that "customers, airline employees and federal agency employees, such as TSA, may be receiving this information at different times" and asked everyone to be understanding and patient with anyone who may not know that the mandate is no longer enforced.

"Communications to customers and in-airport signage and announcements will be updated to share that masking is now optional – this may take a short period of time."