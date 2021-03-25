Utah universities can't require students to be vaccinated to attend class

SALT LAKE CITY — Rutgers University announced Thursday that students will not be allowed to return to campus this fall unless they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, that condition is something Utah universities and colleges cannot require.

Last week, Gov. Spencer Cox signed into law Utah House Bill 0233 which specifically prohibits the Utah Board of Higher Education and institutions within the system from requiring a student to show proof of vaccination.

The law also prohibits schools from requiring a vaccine-exempt student to participate in remote-only learning.

Rutgers says students must be vaccinated with either a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be allowed to attend in-person classes. Students fully enrolled in online learning will not be required to receive a vaccine.

The New Jersey school is considered to be the first major university to require vaccinations.

Universities require students be vaccinated against meningitis, hepatitis and measles, according to CNBC, but keeping track of who has received a COVID-19 vaccine would prove to be more difficult.