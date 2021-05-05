Utahns react to end of many COVID-19 restrictions

Residents have mixed reactions as Utah’s COVID restrictions come to an end.

READ: Utah's public health orders terminated under COVID-19 ‘endgame’ law

While there is no longer any restriction against mass gatherings, full-capacity indoor gatherings may not be imminent.

A spokesperson for the Utah Jazz said the team will complete the regular season with home games at 37 percent capacity, or roughly 6,700 fans.

The size of playoff crowds is to be determined.

“I would still wear my mask, but I probably would go,” said Salt Lake City resident Xochitl Cortez.

“That's a hard one at this point. Probably not,” Salt Lake resident John Norton answered when asked if he would attend a game a full capacity. “I would still want to wear my mask if I did go, even though I am fully vaccinated.”

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

Despite government health mandates ending in Utah, private businesses have the choice of restricting capacity or requiring patrons to wear face coverings.

Several restaurants told FOX 13 they plan to continue asking customers to practice social distancing and mask-wearing.

"My work is keeping the mask mandate and all the regulations," Norton said. "I respect any store or business keeping up the mandate."