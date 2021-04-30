Watch
Jazz expand home game capacity, will allow courtside fans

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz fans watch during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 16:51:20-04

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time this season, the Utah Jazz will allow fans to sit courtside for home games at Vivent Arena... as long as they're fully vaccinated.

The team will expand attendance to 6,700 fans starting with Saturday night's game against Toronto. The team has previously allowed 5,600 people to attend home games.

The attendance increase will fill the arena to 33 percent of capacity.

Fans who wish, and can afford, to sit courtside must show proof of being fully vaccinated, along with a negative COVID-19 test result.

Anyone attending games must still wear masks and practice social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
