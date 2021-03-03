Utah's COVID-19 cases up Wednesday, positivity rates continue downward trend

SALT LAKE CITY — The count of new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Utah Department of Health jumped by the hundreds over Tuesday.

UDOH announced 729 new cases, along with seven new deaths due to the coronavirus. Five of the reported deaths occurred before Feb. 10.

Utah had just 487 cases reported on Tuesday.

The state's rolling seven-day average for the number of positive tests is 590 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 10.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.8%.

Officials also report that a total of 759,533 vaccines have been administered in Utah.

With the seven additional deaths, the state's death toll now stands at 1,955: