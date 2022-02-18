Watch
Utah's daily COVID cases fall below 1,000 on Friday; 15 new deaths

Seth Wenig/AP
Posted at 1:06 PM, Feb 18, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 999 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with an additional 15 deaths in the state, although two occurred before Jan. 18.

There are currently 459 people in Utah hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,055 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 26.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 15.7%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 15 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,359:

  • Female, between 45-64, Davis County, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death 
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
