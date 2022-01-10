Utah's governor exempts state facilities from mask mandates

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox's office has exempted all state-run facilities from mask mandates in effect in Salt Lake and Summit counties, according to emails shared with FOX 13.

"While Gov. Cox continues to support mask wearing if desired, we are not asking departments to enforce a mask mandate for visitors or state of Utah employees regardless of the location of vour worksites. The best tool against COVID-19 continues to be vaccinations and boosters," an email from the governor's office shared with FOX 13 said.

The governor's office did not immediately have a comment on the guidance it issued.

State workers were informed of the guidance on Monday morning. Exceptions include some Utah Department of Health-related facilities, according to one email that FOX 13 obtained.

"While mask wearing is supported if desired, state-owned facilities will not require employees or visitors to wear a mask in our buildings. Exceptions are state-operated 24-7 congregate care facilities that have existing mask requirements, the UDOH health clinic, and UDOH on-site structures for COVID-19 testing (sometimes known as “conexes”). The best tool against COVID-19 continues to be vaccinations and boosters," the email from Tracy Gruber and Nate Checketts, the heads of the soon-to-be created Utah Department of Health & Human Services said.

"We continue to support voluntary mask wearing, getting tested, and staying home when sick. High-quality masks were delivered to all UDOH/DHS buildings last week. If you would like a mask, please ask your building’s administrative support or employee support contact."

Other state agencies confirmed to FOX 13 they had issued similar directives following the guidance from Gov. Cox's office.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said its Driver License Division and Bureau of Criminal Identification (which handles fingerprints and background checks), both of whom have public facing sides, are not requiring masks and will not refuse service to anyone who isn't masked. However, they are offering masks to those who come in to their offices.

The Utah State Capitol would be one of the most high-profile exemptions to a mask requirement. On Jan. 18, lawmakers will meet for the 2022 legislative session in Salt Lake City, right in the midst of Salt Lake County's mask mandate. Many legislators have vociferously opposed mask mandates, including running legislation to limit their reach, arguing that health departments were not accountable to the public like elected office-holders are.

On Friday, the Salt Lake County Health Department issued a public health order requiring masks indoors and in lines in an effort to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Salt Lake County Council Chair Laurie Stringham said she would not schedule a vote at this time on whether to override the mask mandate, given the high number of cases and first responders that have fallen ill.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.