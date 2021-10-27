Utah's largest private employer will require COVID-19 vaccine for all caregivers

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare, the largest private employer in the state of Utah, on Wednesday announced that it will require all of its caregivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

WATCH: Utah legislature may look at carving exceptions into business COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The move is a reversal of what Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Marc Harrison said in September. Back then, Harrison said the company would not require vaccinations due to employees having topped an 80% threshold and "getting better every day"

"We believe in people's ability to make decisions for themselves, and they're generally making what I would consider to be very, very good decisions and more every day. So clearly, we don't believe that mandates are the answer to every problem." Harrison said on Sept. 10.

It's not known what changed over the last few weeks regarding an Intermountain vaccine requirement, but it will apparently allow the company to comply with requirements set forth by President Biden last month.

The healthcare system planned to hold a news conference Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. to explain details of the requirement.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story