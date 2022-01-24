Watch
Utah's weekend COVID-19 cases nearly reach 22,000: 33 new deaths

Andy Wong/AP
Medical workers prepare for coronavirus testing at a mass testing site
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jan 24, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 21,970 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths from over the weekend.

  • FRIDAY - 10,610 cases
  • SATURDAY - 6,850
  • SUNDAY - 4,549

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 9,677 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 44.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 30.1%.

READ: Utah legislature gives final approval to 'Test to Stay' pause

School-aged children accounted for 3,309 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 1,362 cases in children ages 5-10, 778 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,169 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

There are 738 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

With 33 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,063:

  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Piute County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Piute County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
