Utah's weekend COVID-19 cases nearly reach 22,000: 33 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 21,970 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths from over the weekend.
- FRIDAY - 10,610 cases
- SATURDAY - 6,850
- SUNDAY - 4,549
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 9,677 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 44.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 30.1%.
School-aged children accounted for 3,309 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 1,362 cases in children ages 5-10, 778 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,169 cases in children ages 14-18.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
There are 738 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
With 33 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,063:
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Piute County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Piute County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death