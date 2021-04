OGDEN, Utah — The Weber-Morgan Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at a walk-in clinic on Tuesday.

The clinic will be held at the Dee Events Center, 4400 Harrison Blvd. in Ogden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who prefer to make appointments can also do so at vaccinate.utah.gov