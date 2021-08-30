Weekend COVID cases reach 3,329 in Utah: 5 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,329 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 5 additional deaths.

FRIDAY - 1,604 cases

- 1,604 cases SATURDAY - 1,129

- 1,129 SUNDAY - 601

School-aged children accounted for 715 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 298 cases in children ages 5-10, 205 cases in children ages 11-13, and 212 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,263 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.1%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.8%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people. Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people." UDOH wrote on its report.

465 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With five additional deaths Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,628: