Weekend data shows 3,176 new COVID cases in Utah; 23 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 3,176 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend Monday, with 23 additional deaths.

FRIDAY - 1,359 cases

- 1,359 cases SATURDAY - 1,030

- 1,030 SUNDAY - 796

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,359 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.8%.

School-aged children accounted for 640 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 304 cases in children ages 5-10, 149 cases in children ages 11-13, and 187 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

There are 586 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

With 23 additional deaths Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,892: