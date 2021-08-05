Where's the beef? It's free in Utah with vaccine shot

LOGAN, Utah — There's been all sorts of incentives offered to entice people to get vaccinated around the country, but a new deal here in Utah may have some meat on its bones.

JBS Hyrum has partnered with the Bear River Health Department to give a free five pounds of ground beef to everyone who receives a vaccine at free clinics being held Aug. 7 and 9.

On top of the ground beef, the company will also give away free meat for a full year to two winners who receive the vaccine. The winners, one from each clinic, will receive free beef, pork and poultry to feed a family of four for a year.

The clinics will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 9 at the health department located at 655 East 1300 North in Logan.

“Every COVID-19 vaccine received will help keep our team members and our community safe and healthy,” said Darren Olsen, JBS Hyrum plant manager. “This sweepstakes is a great incentive to encourage everyone to come out and do their part to help put an end to the pandemic.”